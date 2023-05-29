California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several analysts have commented on CRC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on California Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

NYSE CRC opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.35 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,498,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 791,762 shares during the period.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

