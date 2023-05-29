Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.66–$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.78 million-$59.18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.66 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.89-$1.09 EPS.

Canada Goose Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $16.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.84 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 25.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Canada Goose by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

