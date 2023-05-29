Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CM. CSFB lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

CM stock opened at C$57.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$53.58 and a 52 week high of C$71.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 51,590 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,996,347.20. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

