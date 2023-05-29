Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $271.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.00. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $179.47 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

