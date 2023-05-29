Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $102.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $128.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

