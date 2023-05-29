Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.15. Chegg has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Insider Activity at Chegg

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 152.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.