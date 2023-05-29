Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) versus Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) Critical Comparison

Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF – Get Rating) and Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Theratechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Theratechnologies and Chemomab Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $45.18 million 6.47 -$4.66 million ($0.10) -38.00 Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.65 million ($2.76) -0.59

Risk & Volatility

Theratechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemomab Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Theratechnologies has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and Chemomab Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -11.57% -14.31% -4.25% Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -77.93% -67.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Theratechnologies and Chemomab Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chemomab Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 332.10%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Summary

Theratechnologies beats Chemomab Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

