CIBC Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$139.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$137.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at C$123.08 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18. The stock has a market cap of C$171.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$130.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

