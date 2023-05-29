Citigroup Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$67.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$76.13.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.3 %
TSE BBD.B opened at C$56.08 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$74.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.22.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
