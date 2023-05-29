Citigroup Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $56.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.60.

NYSE CPRI opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $69.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Capri by 135.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $64,259,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 381.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,992,000 after buying an additional 1,113,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Capri by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

