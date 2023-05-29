Citigroup Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $56.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.60.
Capri Price Performance
NYSE CPRI opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $69.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Capri
Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capri (CPRI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.