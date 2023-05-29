City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 42,185 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,185 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Alphabet stock opened at $124.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

