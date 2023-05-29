Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Clarus stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.92. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.12 million. Analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Clarus by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

