Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of CL opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.27. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

