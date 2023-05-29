Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,625 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL stock opened at $76.21 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

