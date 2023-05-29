Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) & TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Head to Head Survey

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Rating) and TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TopBuild has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of TopBuild shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TopBuild shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.49 -$77.21 million N/A N/A TopBuild $5.01 billion 1.31 $555.99 million $17.97 11.47

This table compares Color Star Technology and TopBuild’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and TopBuild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A TopBuild 11.31% 30.52% 12.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Color Star Technology and TopBuild, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A TopBuild 0 3 3 0 2.50

TopBuild has a consensus price target of $226.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.62%. Given TopBuild’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TopBuild is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Summary

TopBuild beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S. The Specialty Distribution segment distributes insulation and other building products, including rain gutters, fireplaces, closet shelving, and roofing materials through its service partners business. The company was founded in February 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

