Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $48.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.31 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.