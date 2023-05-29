Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Price Performance
OTCMKTS CIBEY opened at $1.18 on Friday. Commercial International Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.
About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E
