Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives $144.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.71.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

