Comparing Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) & Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC)

Immutep and Vaccitech are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Immutep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Vaccitech shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Immutep shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Vaccitech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immutep and Vaccitech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep $4.90 million 38.22 -$23.37 million N/A N/A Vaccitech $44.70 million 2.08 $5.34 million ($0.40) -6.08

Profitability

Vaccitech has higher revenue and earnings than Immutep.

This table compares Immutep and Vaccitech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep N/A N/A N/A Vaccitech -51.19% -6.33% -5.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Immutep and Vaccitech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep 0 0 0 0 N/A Vaccitech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immutep currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 369.48%. Vaccitech has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 421.26%. Given Vaccitech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vaccitech is more favorable than Immutep.

Risk and Volatility

Immutep has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaccitech has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vaccitech beats Immutep on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Its prophylactic programs include VTP-400, which is in preclinical stage for the prevention of herpes zoster or shingles; VTP-500 that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the prevention of Middle East respiratory syndrome; and Vaxzevria, a prophylactic vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 infection. The company was formerly known as Vaccitech Rx Limited and changed its name to Vaccitech plc in March 2021. Vaccitech plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

