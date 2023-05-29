Comparing Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XOS and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50 Luminar Technologies 1 2 5 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

XOS currently has a consensus price target of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 336.74%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.42, indicating a potential upside of 85.97%. Given XOS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Luminar Technologies.

This table compares XOS and Luminar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $36.38 million 1.77 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.86 Luminar Technologies $40.70 million 61.98 -$445.94 million ($1.40) -4.77

XOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94% Luminar Technologies -1,043.14% -8,821.02% -70.34%

Volatility & Risk

XOS has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XOS beats Luminar Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

