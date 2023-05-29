Comstock Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.
Comstock Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comstock Resources to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.
Comstock Resources Trading Down 3.8 %
Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.