Comstock Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Comstock Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comstock Resources to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

