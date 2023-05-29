Conflux (CFX) Market Capitalization Hits $918.71 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $918.71 million and $117.28 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,881.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00327546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00557395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00066044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00419080 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,882,700,178 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,882,608,506.174216 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32626168 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $120,950,459.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

