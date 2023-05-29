Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Conn’s Price Performance

Shares of CONN opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

About Conn’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Conn’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.