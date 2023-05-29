Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Conn’s Price Performance
Shares of CONN opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.27.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conn’s (CONN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.