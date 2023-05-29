Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 270 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares worth $30,767,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

