Contrasting Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) and Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Jack in the Box shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jack in the Box shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Jack in the Box has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box 8.61% -17.88% 4.49% Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box 1 9 7 0 2.35 Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jack in the Box currently has a consensus target price of $96.24, indicating a potential upside of 6.60%. Given Jack in the Box’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box $1.47 billion 1.27 $115.78 million $7.06 12.79 Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Enzyme Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc. engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu. The company was founded by Robert Oscar Peterson in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

