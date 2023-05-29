Contrasting Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
68.4% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Berkeley Lights and Revvity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berkeley Lights
|$78.60 million
|1.10
|-$98.04 million
|($1.43)
|-0.84
|Revvity
|$3.31 billion
|4.42
|$569.18 million
|$7.68
|15.19
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Berkeley Lights and Revvity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Berkeley Lights
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.67
|Revvity
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 441.67%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Revvity.
Profitability
This table compares Berkeley Lights and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berkeley Lights
|-124.74%
|-57.56%
|-39.40%
|Revvity
|28.94%
|11.17%
|5.83%
Volatility and Risk
Berkeley Lights has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Revvity beats Berkeley Lights on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. Berkeley Lights, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.
About Revvity
Revvity, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
