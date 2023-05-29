Contrasting West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) & KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 8.83 $585.90 million $7.28 47.18 KORU Medical Systems $27.90 million 6.05 -$8.66 million ($0.19) -19.47

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and KORU Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than KORU Medical Systems. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for West Pharmaceutical Services and KORU Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 3 2 0 2.40 KORU Medical Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus price target of $313.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.88%. KORU Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 12.61%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than West Pharmaceutical Services.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 19.15% 24.14% 17.83% KORU Medical Systems -29.39% -26.19% -19.95%

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats KORU Medical Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as a fully integrated business, focused on the design, manufacture and automated assembly of complex devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device customers. The company was founded by Herman O. West on July 27, 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, NJ.

