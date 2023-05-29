Cormark Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$64.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$57.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$71.10. The firm has a market cap of C$52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 51,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,996,347.20. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

