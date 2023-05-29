Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 770,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 295,126 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 320,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 73,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,797 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 798,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 335,975 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 28,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

