Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $545.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $550.00 to $545.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
COST has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $547.72.
Costco Wholesale Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $507.26 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $443.20 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $495.44 and its 200-day moving average is $492.93.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,359,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
