Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives $106.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Crane Stock Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,726,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,331,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 2,775.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,781,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.