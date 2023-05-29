Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after acquiring an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

