Creative Planning Sells 935 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $204,205,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $70.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

