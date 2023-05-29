Critical Analysis: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) & Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and Martin Marietta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Martin Marietta Materials 0 3 10 0 2.77

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 50.06%. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus price target of $412.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.40%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials $6.16 billion 4.02 $866.80 million $15.49 25.77

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Martin Marietta Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Martin Marietta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials 15.39% 12.31% 5.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Martin Marietta Materials pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Martin Marietta Materials pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only. The West Group offers aggregates, as well as cement and downstream products including mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

