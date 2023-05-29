Critical Review: Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) & Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD – Get Rating) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.29 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -0.72 Alkermes $1.11 billion 4.38 -$158.27 million ($0.99) -29.62

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alkermes. Alkermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Alkermes 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alkermes has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Alkermes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alkermes is more favorable than Innovus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Alkermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.51% -682.54% -78.57% Alkermes -14.65% -5.02% -2.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Alkermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Alkermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkermes has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alkermes beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

