Critical Survey: Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX) & Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS)

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) and Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Cardinal Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Cardinal Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerhead Energy N/A -17.09% -7.08% Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardinal Energy Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hammerhead Energy and Cardinal Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerhead Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardinal Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Cardinal Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerhead Energy $760.61 million 0.85 $173.15 million N/A N/A Cardinal Energy Group N/A N/A -$25.86 million N/A N/A

Hammerhead Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Cardinal Energy Group.

Summary

Hammerhead Energy beats Cardinal Energy Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerhead Energy

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.

About Cardinal Energy Group

Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. It owns various working interests in oil and gas leases located in Texas. The company sells its oil and gas products to domestic purchasers of oil and gas production. Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Abilene, Texas.

