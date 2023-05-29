Critical Survey: Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX) & Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS)

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) and Cardinal Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CEGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
78.8% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Cardinal Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Cardinal Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hammerhead Energy
|N/A
|-17.09%
|-7.08%
|Cardinal Energy Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hammerhead Energy and Cardinal Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hammerhead Energy
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Cardinal Energy Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Cardinal Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hammerhead Energy
|$760.61 million
|0.85
|$173.15 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Cardinal Energy Group
|N/A
|N/A
|-$25.86 million
|N/A
|N/A
Hammerhead Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Cardinal Energy Group.
Summary
Hammerhead Energy beats Cardinal Energy Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Hammerhead Energy
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV is based in Menlo Park, California.
About Cardinal Energy Group
Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. It owns various working interests in oil and gas leases located in Texas. The company sells its oil and gas products to domestic purchasers of oil and gas production. Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Abilene, Texas.
