Destination Wealth Management Buys 135 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VOO stock opened at $385.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.13 and a 200 day moving average of $368.68. The firm has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

