Destination Wealth Management Buys 368 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,511,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 9,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 405,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $259.07 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $259.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.73 and a 200-day moving average of $232.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

