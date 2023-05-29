Destination Wealth Management Buys Shares of 919 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.
Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caterpillar (CAT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.