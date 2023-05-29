Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $193.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

