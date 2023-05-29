Destination Wealth Management Has $1.26 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Destination Wealth Management cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,974,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

SCHW stock opened at $53.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

