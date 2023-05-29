Destination Wealth Management Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 138,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.71.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

