Destination Wealth Management Has $370,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

Shares of COP stock opened at $101.85 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.