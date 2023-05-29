Destination Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DGRO opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

