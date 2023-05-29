Destination Wealth Management Invests $210,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Prologis by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $124.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.94. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

