Destination Wealth Management Invests $521,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $8,749,860. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $262.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $671.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $262.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.12.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

