Destination Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

