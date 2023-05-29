Destination Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,591.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,557,000 after buying an additional 226,441 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 325,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 95,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.68. The firm has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

