Destination Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $329.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,902 shares of company stock worth $18,939,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

