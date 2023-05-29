Destination Wealth Management Sells 1,337 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $127.03 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.30, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

